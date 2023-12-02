Experience Rockefeller Center's new ride: 'The Beam,' recreating one of NYC's most iconic photos

article

There are so many things to do in NYC this season including the new "Top of the Rock: The Beam."

Recreate the legendary "Lunch atop a skyscraper" photo taken 91 years ago, at Rockefeller Center's latest attraction The Beam.

For $40, visitors are lifted 12 feet above the 69th floor at the Top of the Rock, for views of Central Park and beyond.

In honor of the many immigrants who helped build the Rockefeller Center, the iconic photo symbolizes the contribution of those who came in search of a better life.

Once you get to the observation deck, you're then strapped in on top of the rotating structure.

The structure rotates 180 degrees, offering breathtaking views of the NYC skyline.

The experience is yet another great photo opportunity at the Plaza.

RELATED: Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up NYC: How to watch, traffic, things to do

RELATED: Men's gift guide: Things to get him under $30

The experience comes just after the opening of the new rooftop café, The Weather Room, on the 67th floor of Rockefeller Plaza.

According to Rockefeller Center, the deck will feature a host of new interactive exhibits in 2024.

History of ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’

29 Sep 1932, Manhattan, New York City, New York State, USA --- Construction workers eat their lunches atop a steel beam 800 feet above ground, at the building site of the RCA Building in Rockefeller Center. --- Image by © Bettmann/CORBIS

"Lunch atop a Skyscraper" was taken Septermber 29, 1932, nearly a century ago.

The photo features 11 ironworkers sitting on a steel beam 850 feet above the ground on the 69th floor of the Rockefeller building.

It garnered widespread attention when it was first published in The New York Herald-Tribune in 1932.

The photo is often referred to as "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper," or "Lunch on a Beam" and even "Men on a Beam."

The identities of the men in the photo have been debated, with only a few being definitively identified.

For more information or tickets click here.