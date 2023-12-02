Men's gift guide: Things to get him under $30

Man oh man! Finding a gift for the man in your life can be a challenge.

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer met up with celebrity hairstylist, Kristan Serafino at Le Jardin Hair Salon in Soho for some gift guide guidance.

Serafino's clients include Ryan Reynolds, Michael J. Fox, and Jason Biggs to name a few.

There are a few things Serafino says she likes to add to her services when clients need a little extra tender love and care.

Here are some of them under $30.

Men's self-care gift guide

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: View of Dr. Jart+ product on display at SEPHORiA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Sephora) Expand

Men need glowing skin too.

Dr.Jart+'s bestselling face mask will give the man in your life plump and glowy skin.

A 5-pack set goes for just $28.

Something for Mr. Cool

These aren't your regular toothpicks.

With one bite, these picks release botanical essences of flavor like bourbon.

They aren't actually alcohol infused though. they're just flavored like it.

Each toothpick is made using American northern white Burch and the company plants 100 trees for each tree milled.

Choose from Cinna Mint, Mint, Single Malt, and Bourbon in a 2-pack starting at $27.

Something for Mr. Wellness

Maybe the man in your life needs a healthy boost.

These biotin supplements from Thorne offer high doses of vitamins that promote fingernail strength and blood sugar metabolism.

60 capsules of biotin starts at $25.

Something for the man all about hair

The Best Paste offers a gel that keeps hair in place with a medium hold and shine.

Choose from the scents Mint tea tree and Coconut leather.

Jars start at $28.

Something for the man on the go

hm.com

Men need their cosmetics just as much as women do.

Leather Totiletry bag at H&M uses remnants of Italian leather repurposed to create a chic and compact travel bag.

Bags start at $36.99 plus tax.