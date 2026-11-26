The Brief A Thanksgiving storm is hitting New York and surrounding areas with high winds and rain. The mayor confirmed 2 people have been rescued from their cars as a result of the flooding so far today. Storm damage and power outages are being tracked in and around New York.



A Thanksgiving storm is hitting New York and surrounding areas and is said to bring damage and power outages.

The mayor confirmed 2 people have been rescued from their cars as a result of the flooding so far today.

FOX Weather damage and flooding reports:

FOX Weather is reporting that Cape May, New Jersey has officially recorded 3.75 feet of coastal flooding with this Thanksgiving storm.

They also report several inches of water flooded the train tracks at a train station in Hoboken, New Jersey on Thanksgiving morning.

Big picture view:

New Jersey and parts of New York—including New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County—are under a state of emergency as a major Thanksgiving storm is said to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to the region.

FOX 5 NY's Nikki Hauser reports from Sea Bright, N.J., where Jersey Shore communities are at a higher risk for severe flooding and widespread power outages.

Newswire by Storyful shows the worsening conditions of the storm in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

The National Weather Service has issued widespread wind, flood and marine alerts across the region through early Friday:

Damaging winds: A High Wind Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for New York City, Long Island and Hudson, eastern Essex and eastern Union counties in New Jersey. East winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected, making downed trees and power outages likely. A Wind Advisory covers the rest of the Tri-State area from 10 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, with gusts up to 55 mph—and isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible along coastal Connecticut and southern Westchester County.

Coastal flooding: Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for all coastal locations through Friday afternoon, except southeastern Connecticut, where a Coastal Flood Advisory is posted. Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected during Thursday morning and evening high tides, with locally major flooding possible along the south shore of Nassau County, southwestern Suffolk County and the western Great South Bay—where water could reach 2.5 to 3.5 feet above ground level and inundate waterfront homes, businesses and roads.

Beach erosion and high waves: Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along the oceanfront will cause widespread beach flooding, dune erosion and localized overwashes. Waves of 3 to 7 feet are expected along Western Long Island Sound and 4 to 8 feet along the Twin Forks.

Heavy rain: Forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches of rain across the region, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible. Rainfall rates of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch per hour Thursday afternoon into the evening could trigger urban and poor-drainage flooding, especially where fallen leaves clog storm drains.

Holiday travel impacts: According to the FOX Forecast Center, roughly 60 million people from Virginia to New England face a flash flood risk Thursday, creating hazardous driving and travel delays across the Northeast as an estimated 81.5 million Americans travel for the holiday week.