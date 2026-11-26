The Brief A powerful coastal storm is bringing damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, widespread rain and coastal flooding across the Tri-State area on Thanksgiving Day. High Wind Warnings take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday for New York City, Long Island and parts of northeastern New Jersey, with power outages and downed trees likely. Widespread moderate to locally major coastal flooding is expected during Thursday morning and evening high tides, especially along Long Island's South Shore.



A powerful coastal storm is slamming New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thanksgiving Day, bringing damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and widespread coastal flooding across the Tri-State area.

According to the National Weather Service in New York, the worst impacts will hit between Thursday morning and Thursday night as the storm intensifies and tracks north along the East Coast.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding threaten holiday travel

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued widespread wind, flood and marine alerts across the region through early Friday:

Damaging winds: A High Wind Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday for New York City, Long Island and Hudson, eastern Essex and eastern Union counties in New Jersey. East winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected, making downed trees and power outages likely. A Wind Advisory covers the rest of the Tri-State area from 10 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, with gusts up to 55 mph—and isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible along coastal Connecticut and southern Westchester County.

Coastal flooding: Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for all coastal locations through Friday afternoon, except southeastern Connecticut, where a Coastal Flood Advisory is posted. Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected during Thursday morning and evening high tides, with locally major flooding possible along the south shore of Nassau County, southwestern Suffolk County and the western Great South Bay—where water could reach 2.5 to 3.5 feet above ground level and inundate waterfront homes, businesses and roads.

Beach erosion and high waves: Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along the oceanfront will cause widespread beach flooding, dune erosion and localized overwashes. Waves of 3 to 7 feet are expected along Western Long Island Sound and 4 to 8 feet along the Twin Forks.

Heavy rain: Forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches of rain across the region, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible. Rainfall rates of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch per hour Thursday afternoon into the evening could trigger urban and poor-drainage flooding, especially where fallen leaves clog storm drains.

Holiday travel impacts: According to the FOX Forecast Center, roughly 60 million people from Virginia to New England face a flash flood risk Thursday, creating hazardous driving and travel delays across the Northeast as an estimated 81.5 million Americans travel for the holiday week.

Thanksgiving storm overview (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Storm tracks north overnight as conditions dry out Friday

What's next:

Conditions will gradually improve overnight into Friday as the storm continues tracking north toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes, according to FOX Weather.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding will linger into Friday morning's high tide cycle before water levels recede, according to the National Weather Service.

What we don't know:

Forecasters say it remains uncertain how widespread power outages will become across the metro area or whether water levels in southern Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County will reach the worst-case major flood thresholds during Thursday night's high tide.