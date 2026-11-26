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The Brief New York City police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two burglaries at Brooklyn MTA facilities earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect stole about $950 worth of items from a Shell Road facility on Nov. 8 and returned a week later to steal a $700 train part on McDonald Avenue. No injuries were reported in either incident, and police released surveillance images from the first break-in.



New York City police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two break-ins at MTA facilities in southern Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, both incidents happened within the 60th Precinct, which covers Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Gravesend.

What we know:

Investigators detailed two separate thefts separated by one week:

Nov. 8: Around 8:20 p.m., an unidentified person entered an MTA facility at 2751 Shell Road and took multiple items valued at about $950 before running away.

Nov. 15: Around 4:20 p.m., the same suspect entered an MTA facility at 2556 McDonald Avenue—the site of the Coney Island Maintenance Shop and Yard—and stole a train part valued at roughly $700 before leaving the area.

Police said no injuries were reported in either incident.

What you can do:

Investigators released surveillance media obtained from the Nov. 8 burglary in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect.

Suspect wanted for stealing train part and $950 in items from Brooklyn MTA facilities

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.