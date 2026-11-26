Thanksgiving 2026: Stores, restaurants that are opened, closed for the holiday
NEW YORK - Even with all the planning, there's a good chance that people will need to pick up one or two last-minute items for this Thanksgiving.
Here are some of the stores and restaurants that are open (or closed) for the holiday.
Status of stores, restaurants on Thanksgiving Day
What You Should Know:
Here are some of the grocery or retail stores that will be open for the holiday (hours may vary depending on location):
- Big Lots – all stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CVS – most stores will be open, but many will be operating on reduced or modified hours
- Dollar General – most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree – most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dunkin' Donuts – all are reportedly open for the holiday, but considering calling ahead
- Family Dollar – most stores will be open
- Krispy Kreme – shops are generally open during regular hours
- Kroger – stores will close early at 4 p.m.
- Sprouts – all stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walgreens – stores will be open on Thanksgiving
- Whole Foods – stores will be open but with modified hours for the holiday
A customer checks the price on a Shady Brooks Farm frozen turkey at Ozzies Fresh Market, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Prices are falling even as fewer turkeys are being raised in the US. Photographer: Liz
Now, here are some of the stores that will be closed for the holiday:
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A Trader Joe's logo is displayed on a sign above at the entrance to their store on July 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
For those not planning to prepare their own Thanksgiving feast, here are some restaurants and franchises that will be open for the holiday:
- Applebee's – locations will be open, mainly between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Burger King – some locations will be open, so it's best to check beforehand
- Denny's – all locations will be open, but only select locations will operate on their normal schedule
- IHOP – most locations will be open, but hours will vary
- McDonald's – many locations will be open, but hours will vary
- Starbucks – most locations will be open, but their hours will be reduced
- Waffle House – all locations will be open
- Wendy's – many locations will be open, but hours will vary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: A view of people walking by a Starbucks coffee store in Times Square on October 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
The Source: This article includes information from all of the above stores and restaurants' official websites.