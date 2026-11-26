The Brief Several retail stores, including Whole Foods and Dollar Tree, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Many major fast-food chains and restaurants will also be open, including IHOP, Cracker Barrel and McDonald's. Thanksgiving Day hours vary by location and retailers, and restaurant businesses are encouraging consumers to check their local websites for specific details.



Even with all the planning, there's a good chance that people will need to pick up one or two last-minute items for this Thanksgiving.

Here are some of the stores and restaurants that are open (or closed) for the holiday.

Status of stores, restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

What You Should Know:

Here are some of the grocery or retail stores that will be open for the holiday (hours may vary depending on location):

A customer checks the price on a Shady Brooks Farm frozen turkey at Ozzies Fresh Market, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Prices are falling even as fewer turkeys are being raised in the US. Photographer: Liz Expand

Now, here are some of the stores that will be closed for the holiday:

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A Trader Joe's logo is displayed on a sign above at the entrance to their store on July 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

For those not planning to prepare their own Thanksgiving feast, here are some restaurants and franchises that will be open for the holiday:

Applebee's – locations will be open, mainly between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Burger King – some locations will be open, so it's best to check beforehand

Denny's – all locations will be open, but only select locations will operate on their normal schedule

IHOP – most locations will be open, but hours will vary

McDonald's – many locations will be open, but hours will vary

Starbucks – most locations will be open, but their hours will be reduced

Waffle House – all locations will be open

Wendy's – many locations will be open, but hours will vary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: A view of people walking by a Starbucks coffee store in Times Square on October 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)