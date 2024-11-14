Long Islanders are gobbling up this Thanksgiving pizza pie

The Brief A Long Island pizzeria is selling hundreds of their viral Thanksgiving pizza pies. Pino’s Pizza of Deer Park tops their pizzas with cheese, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and more. Due to popular demand thanks to TikTok fame, the pizzeria is now selling Thanksgiving calzones.



A Long Island pizzeria is putting all the holiday favorites together – turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce – and serving them up on this viral Thanksgiving pizza pie.

Despite some strong reaction from cranberry sauce haters, Pino’s Pizza of Deer Park is selling hundreds of their Turkey Day-inspired pies.

A slice of Thanksgiving pizza at Pino’s Pizza of Deer Park

The idea of the gobbly goodness came about after co-owner Paul Barbieri had leftover turkey from his market.

"We had a few extra turkeys, and everyone knows leftovers are better," he said.

The creative creation comprised of cheese, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce sits on a thick grandma crust to hold the weight of all the fixins'.

As for what goes on top – exactly what you eat on Thanksgiving – and just about everything you wouldn’t expect to see on a slice of pizza.

"We start with a base of cheese, turkey gravy, sausage and apple stuffing, turkey, we finish with mozzarella on top, dollops of cranberry sauce," said co-owner Pino Barbieri.

A Thanksgiving calzone in the making

And now, with millions of views on social media and a growing demand for the delicacy, Pino’s came up with a Thanksgiving calzone. And they’ve got something special already in the works for Christmas.

"A lot of people were against it, but the more people tried it the more that stuck and we could barely keep up with the orders that we have," Paul said.