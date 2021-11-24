Thanksgiving Day Parade Manhattan street closures

The Thanksgiving holiday and the return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade mean street closures in New York City.

A number of streets in Manhattan will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. because of the parade.

These avenues and streets will be fully blocked to motorists:

Central Park West and Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 59th Street

Central Park South to 6th Avenue

6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 34th Street

West 34th Street to Fashion Avenue

If you'll be behind the wheel of a vehicle, you need to steer clear of the area and expect your trip to potentially take a lot longer because of the traffic.

Note that alternate side parking rules and parking meters are suspended on Thursday but are in effect on Friday.

You can see an interactive map of the parade route here.

This is the full list of streets involved in the parade:

Formation Areas

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

Parade Route

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal Areas

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street