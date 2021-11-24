Thanksgiving Day Parade Manhattan street closures
NEW YORK - The Thanksgiving holiday and the return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade mean street closures in New York City.
A number of streets in Manhattan will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. because of the parade.
These avenues and streets will be fully blocked to motorists:
- Central Park West and Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 59th Street
- Central Park South to 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 34th Street
- West 34th Street to Fashion Avenue
If you'll be behind the wheel of a vehicle, you need to steer clear of the area and expect your trip to potentially take a lot longer because of the traffic.
Note that alternate side parking rules and parking meters are suspended on Thursday but are in effect on Friday.
You can see an interactive map of the parade route here.
This is the full list of streets involved in the parade:
Formation Areas
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
Parade Route
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal Areas
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street
- 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
