Thanksgiving 2024: What's open and closed in NYC?

Most stores and attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

However, a few stores and attractions will remain open, as will most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

New York City subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, the MTA said.

Here’s what will be open and closed for Thanksgiving this year in New York City:

Here’s a list of some local attractions that are open on Thanksgiving this year in NYC:

Empire State Building (Open from 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.)

Madame Tussauds (Open from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.)

Top of the Rock (Open from 9 a.m.- 12 a.m.)

One World Observatory (Open from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.)

Edge Observation Deck (Open from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.)

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Shows are happening at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

Big Apple Circus (1 p.m. show)

Stores

CVS (Open)

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double check with their local CVS as some will have altered holiday hours.

Dollar General (Mostly open)

Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day in most states. For varying hours at specific locations, double check by visiting DG.com.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger (Closes early)

Kroger and Kroger family companies (Ralphs, Dillons, Food 4 Less, etc.) will close early on Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary so double check with your local Kroger store.

Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot:

Burger King

Denny’s

Dunkin’

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

There are many bus routes that either do not operate on Sundays or do not run on part of the route at certain hours. Customers traveling on Thanksgiving Day should check Sunday schedules, lines, and routes.

The Staten Island Railway will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The LIRR will run on a weekend schedule.

The Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines will run on a special schedule, with extra service before and after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines will run on a weekend schedule, with extra trains on the Port Jervis Line before and after the parade. For more information, click here.

Here’s a list of everything that is closed on Thanksgiving this year in NYC:

Museums

Target

Publix

USPS

UPS

FedEx

Rite Aid

Walgreens (Mostly closed)

Hop on Hop off Buses

Broadway shows

Sports

Shops