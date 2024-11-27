What stores, restaurants are open and closed on Thanksgiving?

The Brief Some pharmacies and grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to double-check with their local stores since hours could vary. Some major restaurants will also be open on the holiday this year.



Did you forget something? Don’t worry, FOX 5 NY has you covered.

What's open on Thanksgiving 2024

Just in case you forgot that crucial ingredient or dessert before Thanksgiving Day dinner, here's a list of places that will be open (and closed) on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, if cooking and cleaning aren't on the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on Turkey Day.

JUMP TO: STORES l RESTAURANTS

As always, hours can vary by location.

Albertsons and Albertsons Companies’ banner stores (Open)

A majority of Albertsons Companies’ banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores having adjusted hours. In addition, many pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours. Customers should double check with their local Albertsons for holiday hours.

ALDI (Closed)

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s stores (Open)

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS (Open)

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double check with their local CVS as some will have altered holiday hours.

Dollar General (Mostly open)

Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day in most states. For varying hours at specific locations, double check by visiting DG.com.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger (Closes early)

Kroger and Kroger family companies (Ralphs, Dillons, Food 4 Less, etc.) will close early on Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary so double check with your local Kroger store.

Publix (Closed)

Target (Closed)

Is UPS open on Thanksgiving?

FedEx is closed Thanksgiving Day and will have modified hours Black Friday.

Rite Aid (Closed)

Walgreens (Mostly closed)

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, 500 Walgreens 24-hour locations, and 300 pharmacies within those locations will remain open on Thanksgiving to help meet the healthcare needs of our customers.

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m. Get more info on Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings HERE

Fogo de Chão

Diners can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day at Fogo de Chão . Locations are open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Hooters

Participating Hooters locations will be open 4 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but diners should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with shortened hours, and will close at 2 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday

All Ruby Tuesday locations are open on Thanksgiving, with most open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. But hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant.

Major franchises open on Thanksgiving

Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot:

Burger King

Denny’s

Dunkin’

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s