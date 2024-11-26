The Brief Some major restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving this year. Hours can vary by location. See the list below!



If cooking and cleaning aren't in the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on Turkey Day.

As always, hours can vary by location, but here is a list of some major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving:

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving near me?

Applebee’s

Select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving, although hours may be reduced. Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on holiday hours.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m. Get more info on Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings HERE

Fogo de Chão

Diners can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day at Fogo de Chão . Locations are open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Hooters

Participating Hooters locations will be open 4 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving, but diners should check with their local IHOP as hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with shortened hours, and will close at 2 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday

All Ruby Tuesday locations are open on Thanksgiving, with most open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. But hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant.

Major franchises open on Thanksgiving

Hours for major fast food and coffee chains vary by location, so these companies recommend checking your respective app to get the most accurate retail information for your favorite spot:

Burger King

Denny’s

Dunkin’

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s