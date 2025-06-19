Teen struck by lightning in Central Park during severe storm

The Brief A 15-year-old was struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday afternoon as strong storms swept through New York City, according to police. Forecasters had warned earlier that warm temperatures and high humidity would fuel fast-moving storms. Wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour and created hazards for evening commuters and air travelers. The teen had reportedly taken shelter under a tree near 101st Street and Fifth Avenue around 3:45 p.m. to avoid the rain.



A 15-year-old was struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday afternoon as strong storms swept through New York City, according to police.

At the time of the incident, much of the area was under a severe thunderstorm watch, with storms tracking from west to east across the region.

What we know:

The teen had reportedly taken shelter under a tree near 101st Street and Fifth Avenue around 3:45 p.m. to avoid the rain.

Officials say he was wearing a metal chain when lightning hit, burning him on impact. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Struck by lightning in NYC

Witnesses described the moment the teen was hit as terrifying.

"We heard the lightning, we saw the boom, we heard the clash. It was right next to each other," said Rebecca, who was standing about 200 meters away. "It could have been us. We were under trees doing the worst things we could have been doing, but I guess we got lucky."

Carolina, another witness, said she was just steps away when she saw a sudden flash of lightning. "I’ve never heard of anything like it," she said.

Severe weather threatens NYC

Thursday’s storm brought damaging winds, heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms across the city.

Forecasters had warned earlier that warm temperatures and high humidity would fuel fast-moving storms.

Wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour and created hazards for evening commuters and air travelers.

Featured article

What to do when there's lightning

The National Lightning Safety Council warns that lightning can strike more than 10 miles from a storm, even before the rain starts or after it ends.

Experts say the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle. Open areas, trees, rain shelters and porches do not offer protection.

Authorities are reminding New Yorkers to seek proper shelter and avoid taking cover under trees during severe weather.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone that if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.