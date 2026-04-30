Teen charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old shot on Queens A train

The Brief A teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen on the subway earlier this week. He is being charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses. The shooting caused chaos on the subway, but no other injuries were reported.



A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged for a shooting that injured another teen and caused panic on a subway train this week.

What we know:

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the torso while riding a Manhattan-bound A train just after 6 p.m. Monday as it approached the Liberty Avenue and 80th Street station in Ozone Park. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Two other teens were taken into custody and questioned as persons of interest following the shooting. On Wednesday, a 16-year-old suspect was arrested.

He is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Related article

What we don't know:

The suspect is a juvenile, so his name has not been released. A motive for the shooting is also still unknown.

What they're saying:

The gunfire erupted on a crowded train during the height of the evening commute, triggering chaos inside the subway car.

"Everybody got nervous. We all jumped onto the floor and stayed below," one witness said. "Some people ran out, but I stayed below."

No other injuries were reported.