Teen arrested after New Jersey high school football game shooting

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly shooting two other teens at a high school football game in New Jersey, the Passaic County Prosecutor's office said.

It happened at the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement, Lenape High School said that they were informed of gunfire at the end of the game, and that two individuals needed medical attention.

"All Lenape High School students and staff are safe and unharmed," the school said in a statement. "No LHS students or staff were involved in the disturbance. Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute community."

Police found a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old who had been hurt in the shooting. Both of the teenagers were transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

"Despite these accusations, the juveniles is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," the Prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said the teenager is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities haven't yet released the names of the suspect or the victims.

The Prosecutor's office asks anyone with more information to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.