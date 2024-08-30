Gunfire reported at NJ high school football game

article

There were reports of gunfire at a high school football game in Wayne, New Jersey on Friday evening.

In a statement, Lenape High School said that they were informed of gunfire at the conclusion of the game, and that two individuals needed medical attention.

"All Lenape High School students and staff are safe and unharmed," the school said in a statement. "No LHS students or staff were involved in the disturbance. Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute community."

The school said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.