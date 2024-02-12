Did Taylor Swift help Chiefs win Super Bowl? New data says she did

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, winning for the third time in five years after a dramatic overtime finish.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend and football tight end Travis Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs are now among the league's greatest and most popular franchises.

Recently, fans and "swifties" have speculated on an unexpected factor: the " girlfriend effect " – or the impact of the pop star’s presence on Kelce’s performance this season.

TikTok has buzzed with videos exploring this phenomenon, which has garnered more than 12.5 million views under the hashtag #girlfriendeffect.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inspired by this, online betting company Betway analyzed Swift’s impact to determine whether her appearance at the games made a difference in Kelce’s and the Chief’s performance.

Taylor Swift’s impact on Super Bowl win

First, the company identified which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift attended in the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Then, they compared the team and Kelce’s individual performances throughout the season when Swift was in attendance versus when Swift was there rooting him on.

In games where Swift attended, the data found that Kelce's receiving yards surged to an average of 79 yards – a 58% increase from the 50 yards per game without her.

With Swift in the stands, Kelce also boasted a higher average of receptions, with seven per game compared to six in her absence.

But the "girlfriend effect" also extended beyond individual performances to the team’s success. When Swift graced the stadium, the Chiefs' winning percentage surged to 75%, compared to 66.7% without her presence, according to the data.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift following Super Bowl win

Swift began dating Kelce after he invited her to a game earlier in the season, and she has been a frequent attendee at Chiefs games ever since.

Rapper Ice Spice, Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kelce and Swift have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though it has become increasingly difficult.

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce screamed on stage after winning the big game and sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

Many wondered if time would be on the singer’s side, given that her Tokyo concert and the Super Bowl were close together, and just days after the Grammy Awards.

But, without any delays, Swift made the flight to the U.S., and arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – and maybe, according to the data, it helped secure a Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.