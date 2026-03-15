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Taxi hits women on sidewalk, crashes into bodega in Lower East Side

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Published  March 15, 2026 10:15am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Good Day Weekend: Taxi hits women on sidewalk; NYC Half Marathon kicks off

Good Day Weekend: Taxi hits women on sidewalk; NYC Half Marathon kicks off

Two women were injured after being hit by a taxi in the Lower East Side; The New York Road Runners’ 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is underway Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • A taxi jumped a sidewalk in the Lower East Side, hitting two women and crashing into a bodega.
    • One woman fell into a basement during the crash.
    • The bodega suffered major damage.

NEW YORK CITY - Two women are in the hospital and a bodega owner is dealing with major damage after a taxi crash in the Lower East Side this weekend.

What we know:

A taxi driver jumped the curb at Essex Street and Rivingston streets Saturday afternoon, hitting two women standing on the sidewalk, then crashing into a bodega.

One of the women fell into a nearby basement, avoiding serious injuries from the crash. Both are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Video captured the scary moment and disastrous aftermath. The bodega owner says they are now left with major damage.

What's next:

The NYPD say they are investigating what caused the taxi to veer off the road.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityNewsCrime and Public Safety