Taxi hits women on sidewalk, crashes into bodega in Lower East Side

The Brief A taxi jumped a sidewalk in the Lower East Side, hitting two women and crashing into a bodega. One woman fell into a basement during the crash. The bodega suffered major damage.



Two women are in the hospital and a bodega owner is dealing with major damage after a taxi crash in the Lower East Side this weekend.

What we know:

A taxi driver jumped the curb at Essex Street and Rivingston streets Saturday afternoon, hitting two women standing on the sidewalk, then crashing into a bodega.

One of the women fell into a nearby basement, avoiding serious injuries from the crash. Both are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Video captured the scary moment and disastrous aftermath. The bodega owner says they are now left with major damage.

What's next:

The NYPD say they are investigating what caused the taxi to veer off the road.