Taxi hits women on sidewalk, crashes into bodega in Lower East Side
NEW YORK CITY - Two women are in the hospital and a bodega owner is dealing with major damage after a taxi crash in the Lower East Side this weekend.
What we know:
A taxi driver jumped the curb at Essex Street and Rivingston streets Saturday afternoon, hitting two women standing on the sidewalk, then crashing into a bodega.
One of the women fell into a nearby basement, avoiding serious injuries from the crash. Both are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
Video captured the scary moment and disastrous aftermath. The bodega owner says they are now left with major damage.
What's next:
The NYPD say they are investigating what caused the taxi to veer off the road.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.