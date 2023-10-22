Target opens in Union Square, community reacts

article

Target is now open in Union Square.

The saying goes 'when one door closes, another opens’ and that's exactly the case with Target after its East Harlem store officially closed on Saturday after blaming theft and organized retail crime.

The following day on Sunday, the retail giant opened a new location in Union Square leaving many shoppers wondering why new stores continue to open in the city.



As nearby storefronts sit empty in the Union Square neighborhood, there was excitement last week leading up to the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and a visit from the mayor.

READ MORE HERE: Target opens in Union Square weeks after company blames crime on NYC store closure

"Every time we cut a ribbon, we’re cutting into poverty and making sure that people have a way to enjoy the city that they love," — Mayor Eric Adams

Head Uptown about 100 blocks north, and it's an entirely different scenario at the now-closed location on East 117th Street as construction workers were seen putting up plywood to cover the empty store.

Target, the second largest U.S. discount retailer, opened its first Manhattan store today and projects the location will generate $90 million in its first year. Photographer: Tom Starkweather/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Robert Leung shops at Target and said the closing is disappointing.

"If they're closing this one, why are they opening the other ones?" he asked. "It seems like it's in special neighborhoods like Union Square - the new one - and Chelsea, so what happened here in Harlem?"

In a statement, Target cites shoplifting as the reason, saying in part, "...we cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests... we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

NYPD statistics show that in the 25th precinct, where the East Harlem target store was, reports for petit larceny are down 4.1% so far this year compared to last year and where the company has plans to open another Target but in central Harlem on 125th Street, petit larceny reports are up 8.4% in the 28th precinct.

Residents like Dee Valcourt are upset over the news.

"It's a loss to the neighborhood," Valcourt said. "So many shopped here from uptown, downtown, all over. I was like, 'What's happening?' when I came in. Wow."

Between security team members and theft-deferent tools, Target says it will continue making investments to prevent crime.