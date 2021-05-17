Target no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, employees

Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or employees.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is making the change in light of last week’s updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask inside its stores, except where it is required by local ordinances. Target said it will also continue increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing.

Several other businesses, including Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s have already made the change.