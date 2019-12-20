Expand / Collapse search

Tackling the art of knitting at Knitty City

Knitting at Knitty City

NEW YORK - It's National Ugly Sweater Day! It's celebrated on the third Friday of December every year. But there's a lot of hard work going into *making* the perfect ugly sweater – that’s if you do it yourself.

Bianca Peters and I stopped by Knitty City on the Upper West Side to learn how to make your own DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater.

We learned from one of the best in the business: Kristy Glass. She’s known as a bit of a celebrity in the knitting world, having multiple digital series – teaching people of all generations and skill levels, to knit.

You can learn from Kristy on Bluprint:

The Stitch Dimension

Jump Into Knitting

