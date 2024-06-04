T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule for Long Island cricket matches

Long Island held its first official cricket match on Monday of the T20 World Cup 2024, where South Africa topped Sri Lanka by six wickets.

"Well, we're excited as it's the first time in history in the US, Cricket World Cup, it brings so much excitement to all the fans and the community as well," a cricket player for Sri Lanka said.

Thousands turned out for the match. Aerial views showed the line to enter the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow.

"We've got people from all over the world who flew into Nassau County to watch one of the premier sporting events in the world," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

While temporary, the 34,000-seat stadium at Eisenhower Park was erected in just four months. Here's a look at the rest of the match schedule on Long Island.

June 3: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Wednesday, June 5: India VS Ireland

Friday, June 7: Canada VS Ireland

Saturday, June 8: Netherlands VS South Africa

Sunday, June 9: India VS Pakistan

Monday, June 10: South Africa VS Bangladesh

Tuesday, June 11: Pakistan VS Canada

Wednesday, June 12: USA VS India

What to know about cricket

Cricket is the second most-viewed sport in the world after soccer — India star Virat Kohli has 268 million Instagram followers — but it is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide across more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket, which oversees the men’s national cricket team.

Major League Cricket launched last year in the U.S. with six professional T20 teams, including a New York franchise that, for now, plays some games at a Dallas-area stadium also hosting World Cup matches.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.