T-Mobile customers report service disruption, unable to make calls, send texts

Some customers of cellular service provider T-Mobile are reporting a widespread service disruption that includes being unable to send or receive calls or texts.

According to Down Detector, the outage appears to be mostly affecting the area between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Messages directed at T-Mobile on Twitter suggest the outage happened after Noon.

One user switched networks and was able to send texts. Another customer rebooted their router and was able to make calls but not using 5G.

No comment yet from T-Mobile.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.