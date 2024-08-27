Syosset murder-suicide: Man kills 3 siblings, niece days after mother's funeral

Joseph DeLucia, Jr., 59, who worked as a Long Island auto mechanic, shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday.

Joanne Kearns, 69, Frank DeLucia, 64, Tina Hammond, 64, of Victoria Hammond, 34, were all gathered at his mother's home in Syosset, just three days after laying her to rest.

He was apparently disgruntled about being forced out of his mom's house where he reportedly hoarded tools and other car repair items.

"He decided that day to get a loaded Mossberg shotgun, a 12-guage, approach them in the rear area of the house and from the kitchen, fire 12 shots, striking all four of them multiple times," Capt. Fitzpatrick said.

"This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood they used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking," — Syosset resident

What happened in Syosset?

DeLucia Jr. fired 12 rounds from a shotgun he'd obtained, killing his three siblings and niece, according to Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

He then walked out to the front lawn and turned the gun on himself, Fitzpatrick explained.

Red flag laws

Those who knew DeLucia, Jr. say he had several concerning episodes before the shooting and feared the worst after hearing screams coming from the home.

Police said Monday that "red flag" laws could have allowed police to potentially prevent DeLucia from obtaining a firearm if they had been made aware he was dealing with mental health issues.

Authorities said officers learned only after the shooting that some in the neighborhood were concerned DeLucia might harm himself or others, as he had been emotional and distraught following his mother's death.

Who was Joseph DeLucia, Jr.?

Throughout much of the day and into the evening on Sunday, investigators swarmed the neighborhood. Those who knew the gunman say he had several concerning episodes before the shooting and feared the worst after hearing screams coming from the home.

Police said Monday his family had assured him they would provide for him after his mother's death, but that he would have to move elsewhere.

"We're not saying this incident could have been averted," Capt. Fitzpatrick says, "But maybe it could have."