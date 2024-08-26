Long Island apparent murder-suicide leaves 5 dead in Syosset; victims ID'd

Five family members were found dead at a home in Syosset on Long Island in what police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Nassau County Police responded to shots fired on Sunday around noon at a home on Wyoming Court. The police commissioner described it as one of the most horrific scenes he has seen in his career.

There, police found a man on the front lawn with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four other victims were found inside the house.

According to police, the man’s mom died a week ago. Her funeral was this past Friday and then Sunday, just before a realtor was scheduled to discuss the sale of the house, the man went into the kitchen, and with a shotgun, fired 12 shots, killing his two sisters, brother and niece. They were standing in the den. Police say he took his own life after that.

The alleged shooter has been identified as 59-year-old Joseph DeLucia, Jr. The victims are:

Joanne Kearns, 69, of Tampa, Florida.

Frank DeLucia, 64, of Durham, North Carolina.

Tina Hammond, 64, of East Patchogue.

Victoria Hammond, 34, of East Patchogue.

"This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood, they used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking." — Neighbor

"He decided that day to get a loaded Mossberg shotgun, a 12-guage, approach them in the rear area of the house and from the kitchen, fire 12 shots, striking all four of them multiple times," Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, a detective with the Nassau County Police Department, said.

Throughout much of the day and into the evening on Sunday, investigators swarmed the neighborhood. Those who knew the gunman say he had several concerning episodes before the shooting and feared the worst after hearing screams coming from the home.

"This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood they used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking," one neighbor said.

The meeting was scheduled for Sunday because two of the family members had traveled to Syosset for the funeral and were headed back home soon.

Police reiterate that anyone who is nervous about a family member or neighbor should reach out to them.