5 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Long Island

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Long Island that killed five people on Sunday, officials said.

It happened at 11:58 a.m. Sunday afternoon at a home located at 76 Wyoming Ct. in Syosset.

Detectives found a man outside the house who sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said that four other victims were discovered inside the house dead.

A Nassau County Police Medic then pronounced all five victims dead.

Police have not shared the ages of the victims, their relationship with the gunman, or a possible motive in the shooting.

One couple in the neighborhood told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green that the man behind the shooting was in his 60s and recently lost his mom who was in her 90s. They said that the two of them had been living in the neighborhood for years, and he took her death really hard. They said he was distraught, but of course they didn't see it going this far.

"I didn’t think that it was he’d take his whole family, his siblings. I thought maybe he was distraught, and he did this to himself only. I really didn’t think that," the neighbor said.

"This is really heartbreaking. This is such a quiet little neighborhood they used to call it a bedroom community. It’s shocking," another neighbor said.

The five victims have not been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.