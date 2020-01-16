Switch Playground workout

Every class starts begins with a six-minute flow yoga, which gets the mind and body prepared.

Originally from South Africa, Steve Uria is a former Military Special Forces Trainer, and creator of Switch Playground.

You get to experience strength, cardio, functional, core... every aspect of exercise.

Kerry Drew, Bianca Peters, and I were up to the challenge to complete 22 stations within an hour.

You push for two minutes at each station, with multiple trainers to keep you moving and motivated. There’s even a live DJ during prime time classes.

You can learn more about Switch Playground and their locations in SoHo and in the East Village at: https://www.switchplaygroundusa.com/