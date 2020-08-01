Swimming halted at Long Island beaches after another shark sighting

Two confirmed shark sightings in just a single day, one in Lido Beach and another in Atlantic Beach have prompted officials on Long Island to play it safe and temporarily remove everyone from the water on Saturday.

Some beaches did eventually reopen for wading, as scores of beachgoers shook off the threat to enjoy the waves on a sunny summertime weekend.

"Summer of 2020 in the middle of a pandemic and it's 85 degrees and I'm not going to not go into the water," one beachgoer said.

Officials temporarily banned swimming Saturday afternoon after lifeguards spotted the shark just after 1 p.m. and ordered everyone out of the water, before allowing people to get back into the water knee-deep.

Advertisement

"It really doesn't affect me because it's the third time this week and they cleared the water," another beachgoer said.

Saturday's sightings are just a few of a dozen shark sightings that have been reported near the Long Island shoreline in the last week alone.

“It’s not a surprise that they’re gonna start rolling in and they might even come up past Long Island and keep heading north to those warmer temperatures,” said Chris Stefanou, a local shark fisher.

A New York City woman was also killed this week by a Great White Shark off of the coast of Maine, which was enough to discourage some sunbathers from getting into the water at all.

Officials in the Town of Hempstead say they have launched something called a 'Shark Patrol' program, sending lifeguards out on jetskis and boats to monitor the water for any additional shark sightings.