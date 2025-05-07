Police look for more suspects linked to 'Los Diablos de la 42' ambush in Times Square

The Brief Police are searching for three more suspects involved in the alleged ambush of NYPD officers by members of "Los Diablos de la 42" in Times Square. Surveillance video shows a group of teens ambushing three people in an alleged "wolf pack-style robbery," before attacking two officers who rushed in with scooters, basketballs, and other makeshift weapons. So far, officials say five "young" alleged gang members have been arrested in connection to the attack.



Officials say the "Little Devils of 42nd Street" gang, a subset of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, ambushed NYPD officers in Times Square as they were responding to what they call a "wolf pack" style robbery.

"It's horrific enough to be a victim of a crime, but when someone openly assaults a police officer, you are attacking our symbol of safety and it cannot be tolerated," New York City Mayor Eric Adams says.

The backstory:

According to Commissioner Tisch, the attack unfolded around 7:30 p.m. near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, a block away from a crowded boxing match.

Two officers then rushed in to intervene but were attacked with scooters, basketballs, and other makeshift weapons.

"Make no mistake, this is not low-level crime. It's organized violence carried out by gang members that we've already taken off the streets for praying on New Yorkers," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, at least five of the teens involved are repeat offenders listed in the department’s gang database and are linked to robbery patterns across the city.

One of them includes a 16-year-old recidivist now facing felony charges.

Police released photos of the three remaining suspects.

One was seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, and yellow sneakers; another in a camouflage hoodie and jeans; and a third dressed in all black with a ski mask.

NYPD and ICE

Commissioner Tisch said the NYPD is coordinating with federal agencies, including ICE, but emphasized: "The NYPD does not engage in civil immigration issues—period."

The NYPD also confirmed it is conducting an internal review after ICE agents were turned away from a precinct where one of the suspects was being held.

Under New York City’s sanctuary policies, police are barred from cooperating with civil immigration enforcement.

The suspects now face several charges, including attempted felony assault, inciting a riot, and reckless endangerment. Police say more charges could be filed.

Neither officer was seriously injured.

Peruvian police carry out the transfer of several members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization in Lima on October 5, 2023. (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The NYPD’s Detective Bureau has been tracking Tren de Aragua—a violent Venezuelan gang made up of young migrants, some as young as 11—for months.

The gang, whose name translates to "Aragua Train," originated nearly two decades ago inside a prison in Venezuela’s Aragua state. Since then, it has expanded across Latin America and into the U.S., where it’s now being linked to rising street crime.

‘Little Devils’ of 42nd Street

A subset known as 'Los Diablos de la 42"—Spanish for "Little Devils of 42nd Street"—has become a growing concern for police in Times Square.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino, Times Square has become the group’s comfort zone and social media stage, where members operate openly and often post about their activities online.

"Now, we're seeing that structure. There's actually kick-ups where people are recruiting these younger members as young as 11, and they've been described as some of these robbery incidents as young as 8-years-old," Savino said.

Savino said the group has grown into a robbery crew of 37 members, leading to 240 arrests—some suspects with at least six each.

Police believe the subset is getting its guns from the larger Tren de Aragua network.