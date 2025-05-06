‘Little Devils of 42nd Street’ subset of Tren de Aragua linked to NYPD ambush in Times Square

The Brief NYPD officers were ambushed while trying to stop a robbery allegedly carried out by members of "Los Diablos 42," a subset of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. As officers intervened, they were "pelted by scooters and basketballs," used as weapons in what Commissioner Tisch described as a deliberate and organized ambush. A subset known as "Los Diablos 42"—Spanish for "Little Devils of 42nd Street"—has become a growing concern for police in Times Square.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch have revealed new details about a violent attack in Times Square, where NYPD officers were ambushed while trying to stop a robbery allegedly carried out by members of "Los Diablos 42," a subset of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Officials say five "young" alleged gang members were arrested in connection to the attack.

What we know:

Officials say NYPD officers were ambushed while responding to what they call a "wolf pack" style robbery Friday night.

What happened in Times Square?

According to Commissioner Tisch, the attack unfolded around 7:30 p.m. near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, a block away from a crowded boxing match.

What we know:

Tisch says officers on post noticed a group of nearly a dozen, attempting to rob three people.

As officers intervened, they were "pelted by scooters and basketballs," used as weapons in what Commissioner Tisch described as a deliberate and organized ambush.

"This is not low-level crime, this is organized crime," Tisch said.

Officials say five people have been arrested in connection and that all are repeat offenders—including a 16-year-old recidivist now facing felony charges.

The NYPD believes the suspects are tied to "Los Diablos 42," a known gang subset tracked in the department’s criminal intelligence database.

Tisch said the NYPD is coordinating with federal agencies, including ICE, but emphasized: "The NYPD does not engage in civil immigration issues—period."

Tren de Aragua

Peruvian police carry out the transfer of several members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organization in Lima on October 5, 2023. (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The NYPD’s Detective Bureau has been tracking Tren de Aragua—a violent Venezuelan gang made up of young migrants, some as young as 11—for months.

The gang, whose name translates to "Aragua Train," originated nearly two decades ago inside a prison in Venezuela’s Aragua state. Since then, it has expanded across Latin America and into the U.S., where it’s now being linked to rising street crime.

‘Little Devils’ of 42nd Street

A subset known as 'Los Diablos 42"—Spanish for "Little Devils of 42nd Street"—has become a growing concern for police in Times Square.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino, Times Square has become the group’s comfort zone and social media stage, where members operate openly and often post about their activities online.

"Now, we're seeing that structure. There's actually kick-ups where people are recruiting these younger members as young as 11, and they've been described as some of these robbery incidents as young as 8-years-old," Savino said.

Savino said the group has grown into a robbery crew of 37 members, leading to 240 arrests—some suspects with at least six each.

Police believe the subset is getting its guns from the larger Tren de Aragua network.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly named the "Los Diablos 42" gang.