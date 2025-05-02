Boxing takes over Times Square with Garcia-Romero main event

article

If you're wondering why Times Square was packed Friday night, a high profile boxing event drew massive crowds as a three-fight card was broadcast live in the plaza.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero pose during a press conference for their fight at the Manhattan Center on April 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) Expand

The night was headlined by a welterweight title bout between Ryan Garcia and Rolando "Rolly" Romero, capping off a spectacle that brought the sport to one of New York City's busiest landmarks.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) returned to the ring after a year-long layoff to face Romero (16-2), marking both fighters’ first bouts since Garcia’s controversial April 2024 win over Devin Haney.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez face off during the weigh in for their welterweight bout in Times Square on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Expand

Garcia reportedly dropped Haney three times and was awarded a majority decision—but the result was later changed to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine, according to Uncrowned.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez face off during the weigh in for their welterweight bout in Times Square on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Expand

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) also returned to the ring Friday.

Garcia was spotted arriving in a Batmobile, as crowds in Times Square erupted, as shown in a clip shared by The Ring magazine on X.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero

Image 1 of 6 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Teofimo Lopez arrives via taxi for a fight against Arnold Barboza Jr. for the Ring and WBO Super Lightweight titles in Times Square on May 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

The Garcia vs. Romero fight aired on DAZN pay-per-view for $59.99. Non-subscribers can access the platform with a monthly plan starting at $15.99.

Fight night results:

WBA (Regular) Welterweight Title: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero (result pending)

Welterweight: Devin Haney def. Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)

WBO Super Lightweight Title: Teofimo Lopez def. Arnold Barboza Jr. via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)

Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Levale Whittington via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

Light Heavyweight: James Gennari def. Joel Allen via unanimous decision