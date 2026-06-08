Suspect wanted for sexually abusing 73-year-old woman on 7 train: police
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NEW YORK CITY - A 73-year-old woman was sexually abused onboard a subway train Friday night, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.
What we know:
The woman was on a 7 train approaching the Vernon Boulevard station when a man reportedly stood behind her, exposed his genitals and pressed against her lower body.
She remained onboard while the suspect fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
The suspect is described as being a man with a slim build, blonde hair and a neck tattoo, who was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.