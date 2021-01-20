Suspect in NJ campground slaying found in Pennsylvania

article

The suspect wanted in the gruesome death of a hunter in a Pine Hill campground was captured across the border in Pennsylvania.

A police officer in Bensalem was driving when he recognized Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, on Tuesday at about 4 p.m., authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities believe Massey killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.

A medical examiner determined Bottino had died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has not released a suspected motive for the killing.

When detectives went to speak to Massey, his relatives reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.

He was formally charged with homicide on Saturday.

Massey was being in the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.

It could not be determined whether he has retained a lawyer.

With the Associated Press