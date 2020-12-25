Expand / Collapse search
Hunter found beaten, stabbed to death at Boy Scout campground

By Wire Report
Published 
New Jersey
Associated Press
article

PINE HILL, NJ - A hunter was found beaten and stabbed to death at a Boy Scout campground in New Jersey last week. authorities said.

Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, was found dead at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation, the Camden County prosecutor’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday concluded that the death was a homicide caused by "multiple stab and incised wounds as well as blunt force injuries," prosecutors said.

Family members told detectives that he was in the area to hunt, as he had done many times before, prosecutors said.

The Boy Scouts of America's Garden State Council calls the wooded area the closest scout campground to Philadelphia and allows scouts to take part in shooting sports, canoeing, fishing, and hiking among other activities.

