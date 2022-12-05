Suspect in 3 NYC shootings in custody after manhunt

The NYPD said the same person believed to be responsible for three separate shootings that happened on Monday is in custody. The victims in two shootings died while the other shooting wounded an elderly man in a wheelchair, police said.

New York City police is questioning Sundance Oliver, 28, in connection with the shootings. He turned himself in at the 77th police precinct in Crown Heights just before 7 a.m. He was unarmed when he surrendered.

The shootings started Monday morning.

Cops responded to a playground in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn just after 9:30 a.m. where they found a man who uses a wheelchair shot in the leg, the NYPD said. Detectives believe he was not the shooter's intended target.

A man armed with a gun was trying to rob a woman inside the playground when she fled, police said. The gunman then fired at her and missed, striking the man in the wheelchair instead, the NYPD said.

New York City police are looking for Sundance Oliver (inset) in connection with two shootings that happened on Monday. Dec. 5, 2022. (NYPD/FOX 5 NY)

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Then at about 2:50 p.m., someone shot and killed a man inside a 6th-floor apartment in a building on St. James Place in Lower Manhattan, the NYPD said. 21-year-old Kevon Langston was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue but died from his wound.

The third shooting took place around midnight. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest inside the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA complex in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center but it was too late to save her life.

Oliver has at least 12 prior arrests. He was considered to be armed and dangerous when New York City Police announced they were looking for him on Monday evening.

Overall crime in New York City dropped slightly in November compared to a year ago but the number of murders spiked, according to the NYPD's latest statistics.

Murders jumped 20% from November 2021 to November 2022.

The number of overall shooting incidents decreased by nearly 33% in November 2022 compared to the same month last year.