Suspect arrested after unprovoked Bronx subway attack: NYPD

The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrested after an apparently unprovoked deadly stabbing of a man in the Bronx earlier this week.

Saquan Lemons, 27, was arrested Saturday morning and has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Charles Moore on Thursday.

According to police, Moore was getting off of a northbound 4-train onto the platform at around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached him with a large knife.

Authorities say that the man, unprovoked, began stabbing Moore multiple times in the back and chest before running off.

Moore was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he later died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system so far this year.

So far this year, police say they have made over 600 arrests for illegal cutting instruments on the subway, a 95% increase over 2022.

In a press conference on Friday announcing the city's latest crime statistics, NYPD officials slammed the state's bail reform laws, saying that only few people are committing the vast majority of the crimes, which they say highlights the problem of recidivism.