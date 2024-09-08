Suspect arrested in Long Island suitcase murder: 'My daughter is going to get justice'

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Long Island suitcase murder, police said.

Ronald Schroeder, 31, was set to appear in arraignment court on Saturday, but only his attorney stood before the judge. The court was told Schroeder was sick, and he waived his right to appear in person.

The judge decided on no bail or bond for Schroeder. He is facing charges including Concealment of a Human Corpse.

While the details of Seikya Jones' death are still under investigation, it was revealed in court that Schroeder allegedly had date rape drugs on him and the victim's wrists and ankles were bound.

According to the details in court, Jones was found in a fetal position and police recovered bungee cords.

Jones was known for the smile that warmed her nickname "Cheese" is now gone after living just over three decades of life.

Jones disappeared on Sept. 3 when Suffolk County Police said her body was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area in Huntington.

According to investigators, she was experiencing homelessness.

Her vigil was held Friday night in Central Islip.

"My daughter is going to get justice," Jones' mother said.

"She was the life of the party, always smiling. Every time everyone looked at her, she had that big bright smile on her face," a woman said.

Schroeder is set to be back in court on Sept. 12.