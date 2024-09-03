Human remains found inside a suitcase in Suffolk County

An investigation is underway on Long Island after human remains were found in a suitcase in Suffolk County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The body was found at 11:50 a.m. on Nassau Road in Huntington. When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead person inside a suitcase next to a building.

Police said the identity of the person and the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy to be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.