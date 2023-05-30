Suspect arrested for pushing man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

The NYPD says they have arrested a suspect who allegedly shoved a man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 10 a.m. at the 25th Street Station in Bay Ridge.

Police say the 54-year-old victim did not make contact with a train or touch the third rail, and was helped back onto the tracks by MTA workers and Good Samaritans. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward. Charges against him are pending.

The incident comes just one week after 39-year-old Kamal Semrade was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shoving a woman head-first into a subway car in Manhattan, leaving her seriously injured.