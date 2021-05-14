Survey: More than 4 in 10 U.S. adults cannot name an Asian-American

According to a new survey, more than 42% of adult Americans cannot name a single prominent Asian-American.

The survey, conducted by the nonprofit group Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, showed that of its 2,766 respondents, nearly half responded "Don't know" when asked to name prominent Asian Americans, followed by Jackie Chan at 11 percent, Bruce Lee at 9 percent, Lucy Liu at 5 percent and Connie Chung at 2 percent.

Only 2 percent of respondents named Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's first Asian-American, first Black American, and first female Vice President.

The survey also examined perceptions and misperceptions of Asians in America, as 57 percent of Americans with a high school degree or less, and nearly half of Americans with any level of higher education said that Asian Americans are overrepresented or fairly represented in senior positions within American companies, politics, media and more, when Asian Americans actually only hold about 2.6 percent of leading positions despite making up 6.8 percent of the population, according to data from the New York Times.

Despite recent news coverage, 37 percent of white Americans responding to the survey and 30 percent of Black Americans said they were unaware of the increase in attacks, hate crimes or other forms of racism against Asian Americans over the last year.

Researchers also found that 20 percent of respondents to the survey either "agreed" or "completely agreed" that Asian Americans as a group are "more loyal to their countries of origin than to the U.S." and almost 80 percent of Asian-Americans say they do not feel respected in the United States.