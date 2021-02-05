Super Bowl Sunday storm hits NY, tri-state with snow

article

Some of us are still digging out from this week's snowstorm, but winter isn't letting up. Another snowstorm is dropping 4-8 inches of snow across parts of the region Sunday but at least the amount won't be as much as originally feared.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for New York City, Long Island, and most of eastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut beginning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

New York City has extended its alternate side of the street parking suspension through Friday, February 12, and has suspended outdoor dining on Sunday. Trash and recycling collection will remain delayed.

Snow should begin early Sunday morning. It will be moderate to heavy at times from 9 a.m. and into the evening with snowfall rates at least 1 inch per hour likely. Eastern areas could see rates of up to 2+ inches an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will make travel difficult on Sunday, with visibility of 1/4 mile or less at times. Scattered downed tree branches and power outages are also expected across Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

By late Sunday evening, much of the snow should have moved out of the area.

Exact snowfall amounts will depend on the storm track and intensity but the overall trend continues to lean toward a track closer to the coast with greater snowfall amounts. The highest snowfall totals are expected across eastern Long Island.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday afternoon that the city's schools would be open for in-person learning on Monday, February 8.

Remember to stay prepared when the storm hits: Use caution when walking, biking, or driving.

Before a power outage:

Charge cell phones

Gather supplies

Turn refrigerator/freezers to a colder setting

During an Outage:

Stay clear of downed power lines

Turn off all appliances

Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

Do not use generators indoors

If you have a disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.

Another blast of arctic air may bring the chance for even more snow next week.