Sullivan County tornado: Several buildings damaged in New York

A tornado tore through parts of Sullivan County in upstate New York, damaging several buildings over the weekend.

Where did the tornado hit?

A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed a tornado formed Saturday night between the hamlets of Roscoe and Callicoon Center, which are about 7 miles apart.

Roscoe is about 90 miles northwest of New York City.

What was the damage?

According to county officials and local reports, the tornado destroyed two barns on a farm and ripped the roof off an auto body shop.

The tornado formed as a line of thunderstorms moving through the region, which closed roads and interrupted power to thousands of customers.

Officials said Sunday there were no reports of any injuries. The National Weather Service did not immediately provide information on the tornado’s strength or how long it stayed on the ground.

Earlier this month, at least six tornadoes touched down in several counties across New Jersey, destroying homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least six twisters touched down in Jackson, Howell, Sea Girt and Burlington counties.

The storms caused extensive damage, including collapsing the inflatable bubble over a sports complex in Jackson, near Six Flags Great Adventure.

The storms also downed trees, caused power outages, and destroyed some cars in Burlington County.

While there was a great deal of clean-up to be done, those affected by the storms said they felt lucky to be alive.

"We've been counting our blessings ever since this happened because I see footage in other parts of the country, and it's horrendous," one woman said.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.