Weekend tornadoes displace NJ families

At least six tornadoes touched down in several counties across New Jersey over the weekend, destroying homes and businesses.

In Howell Township, Jennifer Ruiz and her family are looking for a new place to stay until their damaged home can be repaired after one of the tornadoes ripped the roof off of their house.

"Everything's like demolished in the room there's nothing at all," Ruiz told FOX 5 NY. "Everyone was like scared, crying not knowing what to do nobody's really prepared for this around here we never really experienced it here."

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six twisters touched down in Jackson, Howell, Sea Girt, and Burlington counties over the weekend.

The weekend storms caused extensive damage, including collapsing the inflatable bubble over a sports complex in Jackson, near Six Flags Great Adventure.

The storms also downed trees, caused power outages, and destroyed some cars in Burlington County

While there is still a great deal of clean-up to be done, those affected by the storms say they feel lucky to be alive.

"We've been counting our blessings ever since this happened because I see footage in other parts of the country, and it's horrendous," one woman said.