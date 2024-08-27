Suffolk County police officers rescue man and his dog from Long Island waters

article

Two Suffolk County police officers rescued a man and his dog from the water on Long Island early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at 3:26 a.m. at Mascot Dock and Marina in Patchogue, where Ethan Brako was crabbing with his dog, Brina, a 2-year-old pitbull.

Police said Brina jumped into the water, and Brako followed her in to save her, but was unable to get out of the water.

Marine Bureau Officers Kyle Profit and Tyler Mankowski-Hassett rescued the man and his furry friend from the waters.

Police say the pair were uninjured.

Back in July, a Long Island man was rescued at sea by an off-duty Suffolk County police officer.

Officials said Officer William Parmenter, while fishing 80 miles southeast of the Shinnecock Inlet, responded to a mayday call on July 3.

The call came from Norman Orsinger, 66, who was bleeding from both legs after being punctured by a fishhook while fishing for yellowfin tuna.

Parmenter, a paramedic, boarded Orsinger's boat, applied tourniquets, and coordinated with the Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police.

A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted Orsinger to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated and released.