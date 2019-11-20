Subway worker slowdown possible: Report

As the holiday season fast-approaches, some Metropolitan Transportation Authority union workers may be preparing for a subway slowdown.

Contract negotiations between the MTA and its biggest union fell apart last week.

TWU Local 100 says the transit authority has pushed rank-and-file employees to the brink.

Strikes and slowing down work are prohibited by state law, but according to the New York Post workers are thinking over their options.

One of those options could be sticking to the letter of the law on work rules so intensely that it would inevitably lead to delays on some of the city’s busiest travel days.

Labor talks have been particularly contentious since it came to light that the MTA is facing a $1.4 billion bill just in worker’s overtime.

The agency is also confronting a budget deficit which could reach $426 million by 2023.

Advertisement

In August, union reps rejected an MTA offer that would have increased wages, while requiring employees to pay more in healthcare costs.

“Any effort to delay more than 8 million daily subway and bus customers from getting where they need to go — including work, school, doctors and hospitals — is wholly unacceptable,” said MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins. “We expect all of our employees to abide by all provisions of the Taylor Law, which expressly bars slowdowns and other types of interruptions impacting transit service.”