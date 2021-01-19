Man slashed in unprovoked attack at Times Square subway station

The NYPD is searching for the man who slashed another man in an unprovoked attack at the 42nd Street- Times Square station.

The assault occurred at about 6:28 p.m. Monday on the 'Q' train platform.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was slashed in the back, according to cops. The suspect then took off and was not caught.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the slashing is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.