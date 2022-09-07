Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants."

According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.

The suspect reportedly said that "he could touch anyone he wants" and "he would stab people in the eyes," before grabbing the woman's buttocks.

The victim and other bystanders fled the train at the 72nd Street station near Central Park, while the man remained on the train.

No one was reportedly injured.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen carrying a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.