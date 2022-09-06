Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:29 AM EDT until TUE 2:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:14 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Ocean County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:57 AM EDT until TUE 3:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Bronx post office robbed of more than $100K

By
Published 
Updated 12:03PM
Unionport
FOX 5 NY
Crime scene tape article

NEW YORK - The NYPD says an armed robber got away with more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a Bronx post office.

The man walked up to a 56-year-old U.S. Postal Worker in front of 1163 Castle Hill Ave. in Unionport at about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.  He hit her in the head with a black gun.

Her husband, who had walked away after she got to work, heard her screaming and ran back.

The gunman told them "Don't be stupid" and ordered them to let him into the post office.

They handed over the cash and 10 boxes of blank money orders.  The suspect also demanded a printer for the money orders before taking off.

The New York City Police Department described him as a Black male wearing all-black clothing and a full face mask.  There were reports that the man was wearing a Squid Game mask but police could not confirm that.

He got away in an older model white minivan and has not been caught.

The female postal worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.