Bronx post office robbed of more than $100K

article

The NYPD says an armed robber got away with more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a Bronx post office.

The man walked up to a 56-year-old U.S. Postal Worker in front of 1163 Castle Hill Ave. in Unionport at about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He hit her in the head with a black gun.

Her husband, who had walked away after she got to work, heard her screaming and ran back.

The gunman told them "Don't be stupid" and ordered them to let him into the post office.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

They handed over the cash and 10 boxes of blank money orders. The suspect also demanded a printer for the money orders before taking off.

The New York City Police Department described him as a Black male wearing all-black clothing and a full face mask. There were reports that the man was wearing a Squid Game mask but police could not confirm that.

He got away in an older model white minivan and has not been caught.

The female postal worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.