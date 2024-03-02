Subway musician attacker, released without bail: Victim says he's 'moving forward positively with music'

Iain Forrest was playing his electric cello last month at the 34th Street Herald Square Station in Manhattan when he was randomly attacked.

Police arrested 23-year-old Amira Hunter, in connection with the attack, but she was released without bail Friday.

The Post reported that Hunter has at least eight prior arrests, and that prosecutors argued for $15,000 cash bail or $45,000 bond, noting that she had failed to show up at three of her five court dates in other criminal cases last year.

Initially, the cellist said he would retire from performing in subway stations, but has since changed his tune.

Forrest posted on X saying: "You may see on the news that the suspect was released under supervision; rather than get mired in the complexities of bail reform, I want to focus on everyone staying safe and moving forward positively with music."

He also announced the Subway Performers Advocacy Group (SPAG) to call for more security from the city in order to protect musicians.

Forrest is one of the hundreds of volunteers for the MTA’s Music Under New York program, which hosts musicians inside transit hubs across the city.

In the original video posted to his Instagram account, Forrest can be seen playing music, when the woman, who had been standing in the background, suddenly walks behind him, grabs his metal water bottle, and hits him in the head with it.

Credit: @eyeglasses.stringmusic via Instagram

According to Forrest, it's the second time in under a year he's been attacked while playing music in the city's subway system, and that attacks on musicians are more common than many realize.

"I was terrified to share it with my fans too and subject other people, but I thought it was important to show people what happens to musicians who perform in the subway. This actually happens a lot," Forrest said.