Study: Regeneron cocktail cuts risk of COVID death, shortens symptoms

Westchester County-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is reporting promising news about its testing of antibody treatment in the fight against COVID-19.

A phase 3 trial shows Regeneron's REGEN-COV cocktail reduced hospitalization or death by 70% in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It also significantly shortens the duration of symptoms by four days, the trial showed.

Regeneron president George Yancopolous called it a "game-changer."

"What this study showed is that we can take these people who are already sick for whom the vaccine is too late and now it gives them an option — a treatment option," Yancopolous said.

He said these studies take time with not only research but rolling out this potential lifesaver.

"We will be delivering half a million doses a month going forward and that is going to be distributed to where it's needed," Yancopolous said.

Regeneron is continuing to manufacture the cocktail at its Tarrytown headquarters. Getting the supply to certain hospitals is all about logistics. That will get the drug into Americans who need it and build confidence — much like with the vaccine itself.