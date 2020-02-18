Scientists at a New York lab are working on coronavirus treatments

A group of scientists at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Tarrytown, New York, have already been at the forefront of treatments for diseases like Ebola and MERS. They are now commissioned to tackle the deadly coronavirus.

"We believe we can replicate the success and hopefully we can make antibodies that are successful as fighting the coronavirus as the antibodies fighting the Ebola virus," said Christos Kyratsous, who is leading those scientists in finding brand new antibodies for the novel coronavirus through rapid response technologies.

In fact, at the height of the Ebola outbreak in 2015, his team took only six months to develop one of the most successful treatments for that disease, a promising accomplishment as coronavirus creeps into the United States, Kyratsous said.